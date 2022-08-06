Gospel music group Greater Vision will make its 32nd annual appearance in Temple on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 3 p.m. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple.
Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with its rich vocal blend and ability to communicate the message of the gospel.
The beginning of Greater Vision and the beginning of Crimson River Ministries are somewhat connected, according to CRM Director and Co-Founder Tony Watson.
“My father-in-law, James Rhoads, introduced me to gospel music in 1986 when I began dating his daughter. I fell in love with it immediately, and we began going to concerts together,” Watson said. “After a time, we began talking about how great it would be to have some concerts in our own area, though initially I never thought we would be taking this on as a project.”
Watson says that a trip to Fort Worth to go to a gospel concert in late 1990 changed all of that.
“Rhonda, my wife, and I went to hear three great groups on a program in Fort Worth. On the program that night was The Cathedrals, who were our favorite group. I got in a conversation with Mark Trammell, a member of The Cathedrals, who told me that he would soon be leaving the group to begin a new group with former Cathedrals member Gerald Wolfe. I went home that night and told James that it was time for us to put the wheels in motion. Not knowing what all was involved, I made a few phone calls and, the short story is, we booked a date with this brand new group before they had sung their first concert. I’m told I was the first concert promoter to book the brand new group,” Watson said.
The group, made its Temple debut on February 10, 1991. This was also the birth of Crimson River Ministries.
Crimson River Ministries has had concerts in Temple every year since and Greater Vision has been a part of the concert schedule each of those 32 years.
Gerald Wolfe, the group’s founder, serves as pianist and emcee. Multi-award-winning songwriter Rodney Griffin sings the lead part for the trio. Chris Allman, also a prolific songwriter, sings tenor. Jon Epley is the newest member of the group having joined April of 2017 as the baritone singer.
Greater Vision’s latest recording, “The Journey,” celebrates the group’s more than 30 years of ministry, with five new songs, penned by Rodney Griffin, Chris Allman, and Jon Epley, and completely new recordings of eight of their classic hits.