‘Building the Walls’ benefit concert
Grammy-nominated gospel group The Erwins will perform at “Building the Walls,” a benefit concert for tornado relief efforts for Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Crossroads Church, 500 S. Interstate 35 in Belton.
Admission is a $20 (or more) donation. All proceeds will help support rebuilding efforts for Cedar Valley Baptist Church, which was devastated by a tornado on April 12.
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, invites the public to a four-week study of “Messy Spirituality” by Michael Yaconelli.
The class will be led by Ruby Jett, Don Bolding, and Don and Susan Rohde. Classes will meet 9-10 a.m. Sunday, June 5, through Sunday, July 3, at three locations: the library with leader Ruby Jett; room 112 with Don and Susan Rohde; and room 111 with Don Bolding.
Books are available at the church for a $10 donation. The author of the book has subtitled the work “God’s Annoying Love for Imperfect People”. He states that “the book was written for the silent majority of us who have been convinced that we just don’t do Christianity right. We spend most of our lives worried what we don’t do instead of what we have done, focused on our imperfections instead of God’s fondness for the imperfect.”
Senior Minister Mike Snell of First Christian Church said that he things it is very important for the laypeople of the church to be in learning environments that also allow for dialogue.
The church’s Community Life and Fellowship Team will host an all-church birthday lunch, the first Sunday of the Book Study, Sunday following the 10 a.m. morning worship service. The Pentecost celebration will celebrate the birthday of the church as well as the birthdays of all attendees with lunch and birthday cake.
For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Prayer conference
Women of Prayer Ministries will hold “Igniting the Power of the Holy Spirit,” a non-denominational faith-based prayer conference from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 10, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The conference will feature Pastor Petie Newsome and Dr. Wanda Bolton-Davis. The conference is free, but registration is compulsory. Participants may register online at bit.ly/39CZuFE
For information Renee Henry at 254-718-7671 or email henryrenee473@gmail. com or Sonjanette Crossley at 254-421-0146 or email sonjanette49@gmail.com.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve .cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.