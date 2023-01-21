The beginning of a new year usually brings a renewed hope, an expectation that better things are going to happen.
Hope can be defined as the positive and confident expectation of the goodness of God. A living, vibrant hope is not wishful thinking, but a heart belief in the promises of God revealed in the Bible. “We through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope.” (Romans 15:4)
David said, “I would have despaired, lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of God in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord and be of good courage, and He will strengthen your heart.” (Psalm 27:13,14) The realistic assessment of the condition of our nation, and the world: “Without God, we have no hope!” We need to remember the inscription on our currency – “In God We Trust!”
For the last two years many of God’s people have been struggling with anxiety, despair, and frustration due to the pandemic of sickness, political upheaval, violence, and inflation, just to name a few of the perplexing problems that we are facing.
The question that God’s people in the Old Testament were asking is an age-old question: “Where are You, O Lord, and what in the world are You doing? When are You going to bring justice, truth, and righteousness to our nation? When will we see the goodness of God in the land of the living?”
I believe that the Lord would say to us, “Don’t be overly concerned with the affairs and condition of this world; I know exactly what I am going to do, how I am going to do it, and when I plan to do it. Rather be more concerned about your relationship with Me and fulfilling My will and purpose for your life. I desire that you draw close to Me with a renewed passion to love Me and to walk in obedience to the things I have told you.” I also heard this word from the Lord: “I want My people to laugh with Me! Don’t you know that I laugh at the plans of the wicked. I will have them in derision and bring their plans to nothing.”
The question we should be asking, “Lord, what must we do to experience Your love and Your power in a greater capacity, so that we can fulfill Your purpose for our lives?”
Paul said, “I press on that I may lay hold of that for which Christ Jesus has also laid hold of me. This one thing I do, forgetting those things that are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus!” (Philippians 3:12-14) Unless we leave the past in the past, we will not be able to clearly see plans that God has for us in the future, nor will we be able enjoy the present.
“Don’t remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing, now it will spring forth; will you not know it?” This new year, 2023, the Lord has some awesome blessings and miraculous breakthroughs for those who surrender to His Lordship, hear His voice, and walk in obedience to do His will.
“We have been born-again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead!” (1 Peter 1:3) The best is yet to come!