A team of archaeologists working in Israel discovered a small lead tablet inscribed inside and out with the earliest known evidence to date of Hebrew writing.
In the winter of 2019 and early 2020 before the worldwide pandemic began, a team from the Associates for Biblical Research, working at a site north of Jerusalem, sifted through debris taken from an earlier excavation in the 1980s at Mount Ebal. During this project, in the process of dry sifting and wet sifting the earlier debris from Mount Ebal, a member of the team discovered an amulet known as a defixio or curse tablet.
Dr. Scott Stripling led the team that discovered the amulet. He served in the past as a supervisor for the Temple Mount Sifting Project in Jerusalem. Stripling is not only a proponent of wet sifting, but has advanced its use at another site in northern Israel. He is director of excavations for Associates for Biblical Research and the director of the Archaeological Studies Institute at The Bible Seminary in Katy. He and his students currently excavate at the site of biblical Shiloh, where the Israelite tabernacle stood for over 300 years.
The Associates for Biblical Research team was in Israel to wet sift the debris from Mount Ebal from the earlier excavations conducted in 1982–1989 by the late Haifa University archaeology professor Adam Zertal. Zertal discovered the site at Mount Ebal in 1980 during a survey of the Manasseh Hill Country. During his survey, he found several foot-shaped sites with one being on Mount Ebal.
He subsequently excavated the site from 1982–1989. During excavations, workers uncovered a large altar built of unhewn stones dating to the Iron Age I period. They also found charred animal bones and ash. Underneath this altar, they unearthed an earlier round altar. Zertal subsequently identified the site as cultic and made a controversial claim that the earlier altar on Mount Ebal was the biblical altar referred to in Joshua 8:30.
The more recent discovery seems to confirm Zertal’s conclusion since it is the oldest known Hebrew inscription and comes from Mount Ebal. Adding weight to Zertal’s claim, the curse tablet mentions “curse” 10 times and the Hebrew name for God, Yahweh (YHW), two times. In the book of Deuteronomy (27:15–26), Moses instructs the people of Israel to ascend to the top of two mountains, Gerazim and Ebal, and to pronounce the blessings and the curses. The list of curses were prohibitions like the Ten Commandments and were against anyone who participated in acts such as idolatry, dishonoring parents, etc.
Later, Joshua 8:30 records that Joshua built an altar on Mount Ebal following his battle with Ai. He also burned offerings on Ebal to God and repeated the curses.
On March 24, at a press conference held at the Lanier Theological Library in Houston, Dr. Stripling revealed that the amulet contained the earliest proto-alphabetic Hebrew text discovered in ancient Israel. The small (2 cm x 2 cm) folded lead curse tablet or defixio likely dates to the Late Bronze Age, according to Stripling.
Stripling was not alone. Scientists from the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic led by Daniel Vavrik, and two epigraphers who study ancient texts analyzed the tablet. Gershon Galil of the University of Haifa and Pieter Gert van der Veen of Johannes-Gutenberg-Universitat Mainz joined Stripling at the press conference remotely from Israel and Germany and argued that the writing is very early. If the dating is correct, the writing is the earliest evidence of Hebrew script and of an ancient Israelite presence in Israel.
The translated portion consists of 40 ancient proto-alphabetic letters on a folded lead sheet. The translation of the text reads:
"Cursed, cursed, cursed — cursed by the God YHW.
You will die cursed.
Cursed you will surely die.
Cursed by YHW — cursed, cursed, cursed."
There is more writing on the tablet that will be revealed at a later date. A peer-reviewed article is forthcoming.
Gary D. Urie of Temple is a master’s student in the Biblical History and Archaeology program at The Bible Seminary in Katy. He is the dig photographer for the Associates for Biblical Research’s excavations at Shiloh. He also serves as a tour guide for the Joshua Judges and Jesus Museum Exhibit that is currently housed at The Bible Seminary. In the fall of 2022, he begins work on a Ph.D in Biblical History and Archaeology at Veritas International University.