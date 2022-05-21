With COVID subsiding, I have had opportunities to visit more Immanuel Baptist shut-ins at home and in skilled nursing facilities.
I have enjoyed these visits and wrote a poem addressing some of the end of life issues called “Final Burn”.
I hope it will encourage people to visit friends and family they have been protective of over these past two years.
“Final Burn”
Light flickering across the graying surface
Almost a pattern, holding your stare.
Ashes below the evident resting place,
There is beauty to see for those who care.
Once the Fire-builder with acts of grace
Placed in community to help living right.
For years companions joined this race
Burning hot, flames dancing, giving light.
Now lonely long moments with few sounds,
Only joints crackle and muscles grumble.
Yet in faithful waiting trust is found,
A spirit grows stronger as strengths crumble.
It is hard to move, or even to rest,
Anticipating a future that’s better and best.
In Christ, the victory lap will be next,
But final laps are the hardest test.
The Refiner’s fire does not work fast.
When suffering extends beyond reason,
He is shaping a beautiful soul to last,
Finishing touches applied o’er a final season.
Worship glows intimate, quieter, holier
Favorite hymns and verses remembered
The veil is thinner as Heaven draws closer
Radiant power flows in prayers whispered.
Thankfulness remains for many blessings.
Faith remains in confident knowing.
Joy remains in the Spirit’s refreshing.
And Love remains, pure and glowing.
Take time to come by and visit awhile,
Come close again and pull up a chair.
Tell stories together; remember and smile.
Draw near for still there is warmth to share.