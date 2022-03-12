On the shore of the Sea of Galilee, four fishermen: Simon Peter, his brother Andrew, James and his brother John were washing their nets. As they looked up, they saw Jesus walking toward them. At that time, they were not aware that Jesus was the Messiah.
Simon Peter didn’t have a clue as to what the Lord was about to do when He spoke these words to him: “Simon, let Me borrow your boat.”
What was about to unfold was the beginning of a miraculous provision amid frustration, futility, and failure. The Father and the Son knew exactly what They were about to do with these four fishermen. God always has a plan to bless us, His sons and daughters; and within that plan there is an even greater personal revelation that will supernaturally change our lives.
Jeremiah 29:11 — “I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord; plans to bless you and give you peace; to give you a living hope and a blessed future.”
Simon Peter, Andrew, James, and John were experienced fishermen, but after working all night long, they had nothing to show for their hard work. Empty nets, empty boats, and empty wallets — nothing to take home to “Mama and the kids”.
Things were looking right for a miracle! Here comes Jesus! He had a plan, (He always has a plan!) and miracle from the Father. God is always on time, all the time, and just in time! (Sometimes in your life you will face a “Red Sea” situation in which there is no human possibility of deliverance — only the divine intervention of Almighty God will save the day.)
A miracle from God can’t be compared to magic. A miracle requires a divine cooperation between man and God. God will not do what we must do, and we certainly, could never do what only He can do. God requires a mustard seed of faith to start the processing of the miracle. Jesus needed a seed from Peter, and that seed was the use of his boat.
When Jesus asks to “borrow your boat” — your possessions, your time, your talent — give it to Him! He will fill the emptiness with His fullness!
After Jesus borrowed Simon’s boat, He told him, “Launch out into the deep and let your nets down for a catch.” Simon said, “But Master, we have toiled all night and caught nothing. Nevertheless, at Your word we will do so.” Contrary to his reasoning and experience, Simon obeyed the word of the Lord. Miraculously, they caught a “boat load” of fish! It pays big dividends to obey the Lord, He knows exactly what He is doing.
However, the Lord had more in mind than just financial breakthrough for these four fishermen.
He needed some disciples. (I think that was the plan from the beginning.) After Simon told Jesus what a sinner he was, the Lord simply said, “Follow Me and I will make you fishers of men.” (Matt 4:10) What appeared to be a failure ended up being the beginning of an awesome call of God in his life. (“When men see your failures, they see your end; when God sees your failures, He sees your beginning.”)
Many Christians today have the same mental and emotional attitude that these fishermen had: “We’ve labored so long and have had little results, we’re just going to give up and go home.”
The Word of the Lord to His children today: “DON’T QUIT! I’m about to turn everything around, your miracle is on its way! Let Jesus “borrow your boat,” sow the seed for the miracle you need. Listen for His voice, obey His word, and expect a miracle! Even if what He tells you to do doesn’t make sense, do it anyway. “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed…nothing will be impossible for you!” (Matt 17:20)