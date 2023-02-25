The Lord God showed Ezekiel a valley full of dry bones, very dry. He asked him, “Can these bones live?” Ezekiel wisely said, “You know O Lord.” God told him to prophesy to these dry bones; and as he did, there was a noise and a rattling; the bones came together, bone to bone. Then the sinews, the flesh, and the skin covered them, but still no breath. The Lord then told Ezekiel to prophesy to the Breath-the Holy Spirit-to come and breathe upon these dry bones. As he prophesied, “the Breath of Life entered them, and they came to life and stood up, an exceedingly great army.” (Ezekiel 37:1-14)
These dry bones were the people of God, His covenant people! They said, “We are very dry, our hope is gone, and we are all alone!” What a terrible dilemma, depressed and without hope! There are many people today who feel that they are in the Valley of Dry Bones. They have lost their joy, their vitality, their health, and have lost sight of their God-given purpose. They have become discouraged and have given up on themselves, their vision, their church, and even God.
There are three stages for a person to develop a “dry bone” mentality. First, discouragement and disappointment arise because our hopes and dreams have not been achieved. Proverbs 13:10 - “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but the answer is a tree of life.” Secondly, self-pity and sadness burden our heart. Proverbs 15:13 – “A merry heart makes a cheerful countenance; but by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken.” Thirdly, we become depressed and broken-hearted. Proverbs 17:22 – “A merry heart does good like a medicine; but a broken spirit dries the bones.”
In this state of hopelessness and depression, spirits of infirmity and sickness have access to afflict our bodies. Proverbs 18:14 - “The spirit of a man will sustain him in sickness, but who can bear a broken spirit?” A deep emotional wounding, a broken relationship, or an unfulfilled dream or vision can easily cause a person to become a “dry bone”. This condition will cause our immune system, which is in the marrow of the bones, to become debilitated and weakened.
According to medical authorities, over 23 million people suffer from an auto-immune disease. These diseases are spiritually rooted, and they arise because of a compromised immune system – “dry bones” – (a broken spirit). The healing for most of these diseases, such as arthritis, diabetes, lupus, fibromyalgia, asthma, and many more, can be experienced when the Holy Spirit and the Word of God reveal the root of the problem through the Gifts of the Holy Spirit. Once the root cause of the sickness has been revealed, inner healing, deliverance, and physical healing will come.
Jesus Christ is the Great Physician, and He is the One who heals broken hearts and sick bodies. Matthew 8:16,17 - “They brought to Him many who were afflicted; He cast out the spirits (of infirmity) with a word and healed all who were sick, that the prophecy of Isaiah might be fulfilled: ‘He Himself took our infirmities and bore our sicknesses.” Isaiah 53:4,5 – “Surely He had borne our griefs (sicknesses), and carried our sorrows (pains)…by His stripes we are healed.” He is still healing and delivering people from sickness and disease. “He is the same, yesterday, today, and forever!” (Heb 13:8)
Jesus delights in restoring and refreshing “dry bones”! If are struggling with depression, or have been tormented by a spirit of infirmity, there is hope for you! “Whosoever will call upon the Lord will be healed and delivered”. “God will send His Word and heal you and deliver you from your destructions.” (Ps 107:20)
“The Word of God is alive and powerful and sharper than any two-edged sword, separating the soul and spirit, and penetrating to the joints and marrow of your body.” (Heb 4:12) A healed heart and a restored immune system will result in a strong physical body, full of life and health!
God’s Medicine Bottle: Proverbs 4:20-22 – “My son/daughter, give attention to My words, incline your ear to My sayings, don’t let them depart from your eyes, and keep them in the midst of our heart; for they are life to those who find them, and health to all their flesh.”
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and don’t forget all His benefits; who forgives all your iniquities and heals all your diseases.” (Psalm 103:2-3)