The Lord God showed Ezekiel a valley full of dry bones, very dry. He asked him, “Can these bones live?” Ezekiel wisely said, “You know O Lord.” God told him to prophesy to these dry bones; and as he did, there was a noise and a rattling; the bones came together, bone to bone. Then the sinews, the flesh, and the skin covered them, but still no breath. The Lord then told Ezekiel to prophesy to the Breath-the Holy Spirit-to come and breathe upon these dry bones. As he prophesied, “the Breath of Life entered them, and they came to life and stood up, an exceedingly great army.” (Ezekiel 37:1-14)