This year has been in a word, different. And to say that is definitely an understatement. I have heard people describe 2020 in many ways, but probably one of the best descriptions I’ve heard recently was, “it has been Monday all year”.
Throughout this year, each of us including myself, have had our share of challenges. For many, COVID-19 has invaded your home bringing sickness, and unfortunately for some taken the life of a loved one.
Many, if not all of us, have experienced the changing of work schedules and location, and in some cases, resulted in the loss of employment or a business. Families with school aged children have had to come up with make-shift solutions for how and where their children will be cared for and educated.
All of this, combined with an unprecedented level of hostility ravaging throughout our nation, has forced many to question, “Where is God in the midst of all this”? As one who works with Middle and High School students, I am constantly questioned about God’s involvement or a perceived lack thereof during these troublesome times.
Let me encourage you this week, as I regularly encourage our students to take time to get alone and reach out to God. Tell Him what you are dealing with, and how difficult it has been. I promise you, He can take it, and most importantly, wants to hear from you.
In the Message translation of Jeremiah 29:13, the scripture tells us, “When you come looking for me, you’ll find me.” “Yes, when you get serious about finding me and want it more than anything else, I’ll make sure you won’t be disappointed.”
Finally, I can promise you, from more personal experience than I care to remember, God has not forsaken you. He will meet you at your point of need and provide what you need for the predicament you are in.