Black history program
The youth department of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will present “Paying Homage to Our Past – Honing Into Our Present,” a black history celebration, at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church, located at 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The program will include dancing, singing, and recitations. The dress code will be dashikis, kente cloth and African garb. Soul food also will be served.
The event is open to the public.
Perichoresis women’s gathering
“Come Away My Beloved,” a Perichoresis women’s gathering, will take place Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The featured speakers will be writer and theologian C. Baxter Kruger, Ph.D.; Wm. Paul Young, author of the 2007 bestseller “The Shack”; and Katie Skurja, founder and director of Imago Dei Ministries.
Through their encouraging and insightful stories, the speakers will teach participants the truth of who they are as they share in the sacred presence of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Registration costs $185 and includes three meals (Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and Saturday dinner). Breakfast is not included. Tickets for the gathering are available at perichoresis.org.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays now through April 7. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is offering a Grief Share program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays through April 30.
The program is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The program features video seminars with experts in grief recovery.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084 or visit griefshare.org.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.
First Christian Church activities
The First Christian Church is preparing for a Clean Out and Spruce Up Sale that will be held March 2-4 in the church on the corner of Fifth Street and Downs Avenue in Temple. The sale will include kitchen items, furniture, arts and crafts items, decorative and gift items including hand-made new items, classroom furniture and supplies, copy machines, computers, nursery items, toys and much more.
The Sunday worship service is held weekly at 10 a.m. The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple
For more information, contact the church office at 254-77-9061.
Book released
Temple author C.C. Risenhoover’s 41st published book, “Killing Truth Softly,” has been released by Amazon. It can be purchased online and worldwide through major booksellers.
“The biblically-based book tells how certain elements of society have, over the years, worked diligently to remove God’s truth,” Risenhoover said in a news release.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
