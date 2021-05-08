The Rev. Allen C. Liles of Temple recently published three devotional books, each based on a key chapter of the Bible: John 14, Ephesians 6 and Exodus 20.
“When people look at this big book, that’s pretty daunting,” he said of the Bible. “I think when you take one chapter and focus on it, it can be less daunting.”
Liles graduated from Temple High School in 1955. He got a journalism degree at Baylor University, wrote for a Galveston newspaper and worked in public relations for Lone Star Gas Co. For 20 years he was vice president of public relations for Southland Corporation, retiring in 1986.
In 1993 he was ordained by the Unity School of Religious Studies in Kansas City, Mo. He pastored Unity churches in Minneapolis, Sun City, Ariz., and Bloomington, Minn.
“I married a Minnesota girl,” he said. “She died in 2017 and I moved back home.”
Each book in this series is dedicated to his “dear wife and partner in ministry Jan Carmen Liles.”
“There are many important chapters in the Bible,” he said. “This is mainly to get them focused on one chapter at a time, for guidance, comfort and inspiration. The pandemic has really created a spiritual crisis, in a way. What I’m trying to do is draw people back to the source.”
His subtitle for “John 14” is “The Most Important Chapter in the New Testament.”
In Jesus’ farewell address to his disciples, Liles writes, “we find the divine revelations that form the very basis of Christianity. As we study … we change our lives for the better.”
What the Lord shared with his followers at the Last Supper still reverberates today, Liles continues.
The book offers guidance for an opening prayer and meditation. After listing all 31 verses of the chapter, it gives a summary of the key points and other facts about the Last Supper. It follows with a brief commentary on the shock the disciples felt in learning that the Lord was soon to leave them. This contrasted with their understanding of Him as the long-expected Jewish Messiah, come to establish his kingdom on Earth.
Then, as he does throughout this book and the other two, Liles tells a fictional tale with a moral lesson—an extended parable if you will.
“No human relationship is permanent,” Liles writes. “Nothing can ever be taken for granted.”
Loss of a loved one or a friend can leave anyone feeling lost and adrift, he writes. “We want and need something or someone to lead us through the deep valleys of grief and loss.”
The second book in the series, Ephesians 6, is subtitled “Putting on the Full Armor of God.”
Liles said this is one of his favorite chapters in the Bible.
“People are getting attacked all the time,” he said, adding that they don’t always realize it when those are spiritual attacks.
“The thing about the Bible is that it’s really about people who we can all relate to,” he said.
His third book in the series, “Exodus 20,” is subtitled “The Ten Commandments.” At the end of the book he has stories about each commandment. He also mentions Jesus’ two great commandments, and includes a section on the Twelve Gifts of the Ten Commandments.
Liles has placed an ad in the Temple Daily Telegram and posted on Facebook and Twitter. His books are available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble and his website, www.classicbiblechapters.com.
So far he hasn’t had much response, but the books are new and he’s waiting to see what happens with them.
“It’s hard to sell books these days,” he said. “I feel like the right people will find it. If it helps one person and draws one person into the Bible, there’s so much to be gained. I really think people are hurting, the worst on Earth that, in my time, I’ve seen. During the pandemic, people kind of lost control of their lives. I think people are searching for some sort of spiritual mooring, and I think the Bible is one place they might find it.”