Special needs event
The His Kids special needs ministry at Temple Bible Church will hold “All Together,” a special needs conference, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
The goal of the conference is to provide support, hope, information and resources for families caring for those with disabilities and special needs.
The conference will feature guest speaker Mary Klentzman and breakout sessions with specialists in areas of behavior, therapies, counseling and more.
Cost is $15 per person and lunch is included. Attendees must RSVP by July 29 at www.templebiblechurch.org/thehub. For information email heatherw@tbcweb.org.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The meeting will include a time of fellowship and a back-to-school prayer service.
The meeting is open to all pastors, organizations, agencies and church members.
For information email moralessjudy@gmail.com or dankirkley@aol.com.
Summer story time
Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive in Temple, has announced a new summer story time program.
Children age 3-11 are invited, along with a parent or caretaker, to hear stories, make crafts, and create music from 9-10:30 a.m. on July 23 and July 30 at the church. The program is free and open to the public. For information call 254-773-2589.
Worship and Wonder
First Christian Church, 300 N Fifth St. in Temple, is offering a Worship and Wonder program for children during its 10 a.m. worship service on Sundays.
The Worship and Wonder program includes Bible stories and offers participants the chance to form responses out of their own life experiences.
The children begin worship in the sanctuary and then are led to a special worship space, where a storyteller is waiting to greet them. They sit in a circle, surrounded by Bible stories made just for them, with all materials at their height. The storyteller then leads the children in a time of singing and praise.
The program is open to children ages 3 through second grade. Older children are welcome to participate as helpers. For more information, contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
School prayer initiative
The Belton Parents 4 Change group invites the public to help pray for local schools. The group will meet at several Belton ISD schools for a prayer circle and walk.
The prayer events will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the following dates and locations: July 29 at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebursh in Belton; and Aug. 5 at Lake Belton Middle School, 8818 Tarver Drive in Temple.
“This is a community-wide event; all are welcome to join in to walk around the perimeter of our schools to reclaim these lands for God,” the group said in a post on social media. “Invite your neighbors, youth groups, churches and community groups to be involved to pray and rededicate this land for Jesus Christ.”