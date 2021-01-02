How was your Christmas experience?
For all of us, it was different from any in our past. COVID changed our expectations and intentions, along with our experience for Christmas 2020.
For those intent on celebrating the Birth of Christ, there were a wide variety of offerings, including small gatherings, virtual gatherings, outdoor gatherings. We found our hearts and souls touched in unexpected and profound ways, even as we all considered the effect that COVID has had on our ability to gather as family and friends.
For those who consider a liturgical experience, on January 6, Epiphany is celebrated. For many, this marks the day when the wise men from the east found Jesus and offered their gifts. The gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh are symbolic in various ways, including their use in the temple. Gold was part of the poles used to carry the Ark of the Covenant, and the angel carvings placed on the lid were layered in gold. Frankincense was a perfume in the sanctuary, and as it was burned in the temple, it symbolized prayer. Myrrh was used to anoint and consecrate priests, kings, and the temple itself. Its significance in embalming foretells of the sacrifice of Jesus in giving His life.
There is significance in the wise men themselves. They were probably from Persia: Zoroastrian astronomers and astrologers. Even though we think of three, there were probably more. They represented the races of mankind: including kings of Arabia, India and Persia.
Epiphany represents an intentional gathering, revelation, and celebration of the baby Jesus by all. The “star” that was given by God could have been a stellar conjunction that resembles the conjunction we recently experienced between Jupiter and Saturn, but most probably a conjunction between Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus. There is no doubt that Jesus, as God’s gift, was intended for all.
As we put Christmas 2020 in perspective, we should consider the intention of God in our own lives. We have been forced into struggles and considerations that we did not expect and had not prepared for. We have made it to January and continue our journey.
When we consider that significance of a star, of the wise men, and the gifts, maybe we can consider even more the significance of God in our lives as He draws us to Him and to each other.
The Christ child who was born, who the wise men came to worship, is the Christ child who comes to unite us to the Father and to each other. As our hearts kneel before the Christ child, we can draw from God’s love and reach to each other as we gather strength from worship.
Together, we can move into this new year, knowing that the love that brought heaven and earth together will draw us together to God’s purpose in our world. As we turn to each other, maybe we can see the Christ child in the eyes of those around us. Maybe we can offer gifts that will make a difference in the lives of those around us and in our world.