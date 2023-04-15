You may remember the fictitious movie, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” in which alien creatures were making contact with earthlings.
Encounters like that are absurd. But a “Close Encounter of the First Kind” is an encounter that everyone on this planet must personally experience before they leave this earth. Almighty God, the Creator, our Father, loves us so much that He sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, so that we could experience a close encounter of the God-kind.
This initial encounter is called salvation, a born-again experience, in which one believes and receives forgiveness for their sins and is born from above, receiving Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. “To as many as received Him, He gave the authority to become children of God.” (John 1:12) Once a person is born-again, (John 3:3), he or she will experience many life changing encounters with the Lord as they walk with Him on this earth. “As we behold the glory of the Lord in the face of Jesus Christ, we are being changed into the same image from glory to glory by the Spirit of God.” (2 Cor 3:18)
In Genesis 32:22-32, we read where Jacob had a “close encounter of the God-kind,” a supernatural experience, that changed him forever, and ushered him into his destiny on this earth. After serving his uncle Laban for 20 years, the Lord told Jacob to return to his homeland, and He promised that He would be with him to protect him. On the way home, a messenger came to him informing him that his brother Esau was coming to meet him with a band of four hundred men. Jacob became very afraid and distressed because the last words he had heard from Esau was: “The next time I see you, I will kill you!”
Jacob was desperate and reminded the Lord that it was His idea to return to his homeland! (Almost every “word from the Lord” will encounter some resistance.) Jacob crossed over the River Jabbok, leaving his family safe on the other side. He then returned by himself, and he was alone … with God!
There will be times in your life when you feel that you are all alone and no one understands what you are going through. It is a divine “set-up” by God. He wants your undivided attention so He can do something awesome in your life.
The Angel of the Lord wrestled with Jacob all night long, but He could not prevail against him. This Angel was the Christ, the Word of God. This type of appearance in the Old Testament is called a “theophany.” The Lord touched the socket of Jacob’s hip and he was “out of joint,” just like we get when the Lord deals with us! When Jacob realized his weakness, grabbed hold of the Lord and said, “I’m not going to let You go until You bless me!”
The Lord then asked Jacob a strange question, “What is your name?” Obviously the Lord knew his name, but He wanted Jacob to have a “reality check”.
The Amplified Bible says, “in shock realization, he whispered Jacob!” He realized that he was a deceiver, a “control freak,” a manipulator. At that point of self-realization, the Lord changed his name from Jacob to Israel-a prince with God. Amazing Grace! All Jacob had to do was to admit that he “didn’t have it together”, and the Lord put it together for him. “Yes, he struggled with the Angel at the Jabbok, and prevailed; he wept and sought His favor (grace) there.” (Hosea 12:4)
Jacob called the place of his close encounter with God, Peniel: “for I have seen the face of God and my life is preserved.” God told Moses, “No one can see My face and live.” Yet the Lord told David to “seek My face.” We, as Christians, must have a face to face encounter with the Lord so that we can “die to ourselves” and come alive with the life of Jesus! (Matthew 16:24-25)
Not only was Jacob changed in this close encounter, but Esau was also changed on his way to meet Jacob. When Esau and Jacob meet each other, instead of wanting to kill Jacob, Esau embraced him, and they wept together. Your close encounter with the Lord will not only change you, but it could possibly bring healing and restoration to any broken relationship that you may have in your life!