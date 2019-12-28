Watch Night service
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., pastor of Eighth Baptist Church, will deliver the sermon at the annual Watch Night service 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Victory Baptist Church, 1001 E. Ave. A in Temple.
The service will include personal testimonies, singing and prayers. Watch Night is a historical observance that was started by slaves who held vigil all night Dec. 31, 1862, before the Emancipation Proclamation became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Eighth Street Baptist, Macedonia Baptist and Victory Baptist have a combined service annually for Watch Night.
