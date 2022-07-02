I recall my parents dropping me at a corner in our small town where the Greyhound bus made its stop. No bus station, just a corner.
I was 17 years old and on the way to boot camp.
I asked my parents to go ahead and drive away before the bus arrived. I could not stand the thought of watching my mother cry as I boarded the bus. I resigned myself to turn my back and not watch them drive away.
But as they pulled away I could not help but glance back at their old pickup.
In that moment the memories of the many things they had done for me throughout my childhood came back to me. Though a melancholy moment it was also a moment of tremendous gratefulness.
I have found that I should always look forward in life. I have always heard the expression “never look back”.
But I have learned that glancing back can reveal a lot of wonderful things.
Glancing back I may see hard times, sad times, times I made great mistakes and times I was done wrong.
But greater than these are many things that rise above these difficulties.
I glance back and see so many wonderful people God has placed along my path.
I see times of laughter and joy.
Looking over the years I see they were laced with friendship and camaraderie.
In the events of life I see support and compassion, love and understanding.
Dedicated friends and loved ones are back there when I glance back.
Forgiveness and grace stand back there and they are beautiful.
I see provision for the needs I had in life.
I see God Himself as He accompanied me along the way.
Though the hard times, sad times and failures are back there as well, I choose to see the greater things.
And on these I choose to gaze and remember.
And glancing back I see amazing grace.
I see what God has done. I see blessings.
Joshua 23:14: “Behold, this day I am going the way of all the earth. And you know in all your hearts and in all your souls that not one thing has failed of all the good things which the Lord your God spoke concerning you. All have come to pass for you; not one word of them has failed.”
May we glance back and recognize all the good that was laced amongst all the struggle. And from it we can gain peace and assurance to face the future.