About 40 people from throughout the city spent a chunk of last weekend assisting neighbors in need of a helping hand.
“We mowed knee-high grass, trimmed bushes left dead from Snowmaggedon and did a lot of yard work for Temple residents who are unable to do the work themselves,” said Darin Pound, pastor of First Church of the Nazarene. “We had several church members participate.”
“We’re always looking for community projects,” Pound said. “It gives us a chance to connect outside the four walls of our church.”
Although the Nazarene church sponsors work days to help others on a regular basis, Saturday’s event was sponsored by the city’s Transform Temple project.
Five residences around the city were the target of Saturday’s work day, and volunteers broke into teams to tackle overgrown grass and forgotten flower beds.
Saturday’s event was organized by First Church of the Nazarene member Paul Thompson and by Ron Germann of Transform Temple.
“I oversaw the appointment of team leaders and got approval to do the work from the residents,” Thompson said.
“It went great,” he said. “We prayed for no rain, and God provided. All five homes were taken care of. Each five- to seven-person team spent about three hours working. No breakdowns, no injuries — it couldn’t have gone better.”
Transform Temple works to preserve and improve Temple neighborhoods by helping residents to access city services and programs.