Missions Emphasis program at Northside Church of Christ
Members of the community are invited to attend the annual Missions Emphasis Weekend at the Northside Church of Christ.
Visiting missionary Martin Klamm will share about efforts in the Caribbean.
There will also be reports on gospel evangelism in Haiti, Ethiopia, and other places around the globe.
A meal will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. today. Sunday sessions will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Northside Church of Christ is located at 3401 N. 3rd St. in Temple.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines
Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.