Earlier this year, the college age youth group at Vista Community Church accepted the challenge of a ministry trip to Galveston. Sydney Pfleeger, the college pastor, and several other leaders accompanied a dozen students on the week-long venture.
In the second week of May, the college group worked with Galveston Urban Ministries, which deals principally with inner-city needs, Sarah Chivvis, Vista’s project coordinator, said.
“It was a serving trip,” she said, although the students did have a fun day at the beach. “They took a second to breathe a little bit.”
The outreach dealt mainly with neighborhood trash cleanups in the inner city.
“And they helped build a deck,” she said.
In the evenings, the students put on a children’s program with Bible stories and crafts.
“They did a lot of good work,” she said. “They are looking forward to going back. They’re already looking into working more with the ministry in Galveston.”
The church hopes to sponsor a similar trip next year, she said, and to serve in Galveston at least once if not twice a year. The church congregation helped to finance the trip, she said, and Jonah Fox, the missions pastor, provided planning and oversight.
The Vista Community Church’s college age youth group has about 100 members. It is primarily made up of students from Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. A few of its members are recent college graduates.
“During the school year they meet in small groups,” Chivvis said. “And they have a worship service on Wednesday nights. During the summer we do a Bible study for those who are here.”
Dave Jeffreys and Austin Fischer are the lead pastors of Vista Community Church, which is located at 7051 Stonehollow Drive in West Temple.