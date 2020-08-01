The Greater Vision quartet is ready to spread the gospel with a concert 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Wildwood Baptist Church, 5195 Cedar Creek Road in Temple.
The event, which is sponsored by Crimson River Ministries, had to change locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thankful that Wildwood Baptist Church has agreed to open their doors for our concert,” Crimson River Ministries spokesman Tony Watson said. “I know a number of churches are not having live worship at this time, due to COVID-19, and we totally understand that. I’m a church pastor so I’m very sensitive to that. We are looking forward to bringing Greater Vision to Wildwood Baptist Church”.
This will be the 30th annual concert appearance for Greater Vision in Temple as well as the 30th anniversary for Crimson River Ministries.
“Both ministries are in their 30th year. The announcement of the formation of Greater Vision was actually the impetus for the beginning of Crimson River Ministries,” Watson said. “They announced their formation in November 1990. We were the first concert promoter to call and schedule a date with them and the first Crimson River Ministries concert was in February of 1991 with Greater Vision.”
Members of Greater Vision include pianist and emcee Gerald Wolfe, who is the founder and remaining original member of Greater Vision. Chris Allman was the original tenor, and after taking a few years off the road in another ministry, Allman has been back with the group for 10 years. Rodney Griffin sings lead and is the group’s primary songwriter, having joined the group in late 1993. Jon Epley sings baritone for Greater Vision.
Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com. Artist Circle seats are $25 and general admission seats are $22. Watson said that masks will not be required but will be welcome. “We believe there will be plenty of room for social distancing,” he said.