Dr. Chris Ballard, director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, linked the work that volunteers do for her organization to its basis in Scripture for the congregation of First Christian Church of Temple during a recent guest sermon.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Mike Snell, invited her in observance of the denomination’s annual fundraising event Week of Compassion. The denomination uses this special offering for disaster relief and missions, both within the United States and internationally.
The pastor invites an executive of a group the funds help to speak to the church during the campaign.
During the service, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ballard said, “God gives a two-fold calling to each Christian: To believe and to serve.”
Basing her talk on the 25th chapter of Matthew, Romans 12:6-8 and 1 Peter 4:10-11, she said, “First we’re called to believe in and trust God and have a relationship with Jesus as savior. And then all Christians are called to some form of service to others. Each of us has a particular gift. We do what we do best, and there’s no ‘expiration date’ on it — we keep the ability to use our gifts throughout our lives, always loving others as God loves us. And God stays with us to strengthen us in this work day by day.”
CTLC is one of the major organizations collecting and providing food, personal items and clothing to East Bell County residents.
Besides financial support, the First Christian Church also sends a team to join other volunteers in assembling and distributing food packages the second Saturday of each month. Food distributions with different volunteer groups are held each Tuesday afternoon and Saturday morning.
“We’re so grateful for the spirit the church shows. They’re always willing to do anything we ask them to. They’re always hard-working and flexible on Saturday mornings, and many will come at various times during the week when we need extra help. They really live out their Christian commitment for people in the community who need it,” Dr. Ballard said. “It was a privilege to be asked to come and speak.”
Dr. Ballard holds a Ph.D in counseling, education and supervision from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.
CTLC, at 702 W. Avenue G in Temple, is an association of over 30 churches united to address material and spiritual needs in the community. The agency also offers basic computer classes and offers prayer and counseling support. For information about CTLC visit ctlcministries.org. Information on volunteering or contributing is available at 254-778-6873 or ctlcministries@gmail.com.
The service with Dr. Ballard’s sermon and other First Christian Church virtual services are available on the YouTube link on the church’s website at firstchristiantemple.org.