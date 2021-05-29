‘Come and See’ event
Have you ever been asked to “Come and See?”
The Temple/Belton CBS Evening Class will hold a “Come and See” event 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located at 1215 S Wall St. in Belton.
This event is for those who are currently participating in CBS, those who have been participants and those interested in becoming participants. The program will have Women, Men, and Couple Groups that will be forming in the fall for our Bible Study.
There will be singing, information, fellowship, and refreshments. Participants also will be able to register for the fall Bible Study class.
For information call Debbie Rosenberger after 5 p.m. at 254-718-6104 or Paula Meyer at 254-231-2393.
Tuesday Solace
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, will offer a Tuesday Solace program 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 1.
The program offers a respite for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. All participants and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Activities will include singing, a short devotional, chair exercises, games and light refreshments.
The program is free. For information call the church office at 254-541-4255.
First Baptist Church of Belton picnic
The First Baptist Church of Belton will hold a family picnic event 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Hilltop, located on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and Loop 121 in Belton.
The family friendly event will include food, games and more. The event is open to members of the congregation and guests. For information visit www.fbbelton.org.
