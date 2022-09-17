Concert at Grace Baptist Church
The Singing Women of Central Texas will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, 740 Jayline Drive in Temple.
The concert is free and open to the public. A love offering will be collected.
For information call 254-624-5733.
Golden Age Day celebration
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will hold its annual Golden Age Day celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The program honors members of the congregation age 70 and older.
The guest minister will be Dr. George Harrison Sr., pastor of First Baptist Church NBC in Waco.
The theme will be “New Love, New Commitment, New Walk” and the corresponding scripture is Galations 2:20.
The event is open to the public.
Church Women of the Temple Area
Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon on Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. The group’s board will meet at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Patsy Sulak.
The group is accepting new members and applications will be available at the meeting.
Christ the King Catholic Church groundbreaking
Christ the King Catholic Church will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new family life center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton.
The event will be led by the Rev. Joe S. Vasquez and will include a time of Eucharistic adoration in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.
The event is open to the public.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform. The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.
‘Joy for the Journey’ event
“Joy for the Journey,” a Christian motivational event for women, will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Baptist Church, 400 W. Main St. in Cameron.
The speaker will be Tammy Whitehurst, who encourages women to discover joy in the truth of God’s word.
“She wants people to realize they can have joy in their journey, no matter what they have been through or what they are going through at the present time,” the church said in a news release. “We invite you to join Tammy as she shares hope and happiness that come when we know Jesus.”
A continental breakfast will be served. There is no cost for the event, but love offerings will be accepted. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by Sept. 18 by calling the church at 254-697-6477.
‘Going Beyond’ event
“Going Beyond,” a simulcast event for women seeking Jesus, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The event will feature Priscilla Shirer with worship by Anthony Evans.
“If you’ve felt empty and undone lately, prepare to meet God here. Join thousands of women across the globe in this one-day event where you’ll experience whole-hearted teaching straight from God’s Word, worship, and prayer to inspire and challenge you to listen for His voice in your life. Because when we seek Him, we’ll find Him. Don’t miss out on this special event,” the church said on social media.
Tickets are $20 each and include a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org/simulcast or in the church office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call 254-773-6084.
‘Sisters United in Faith’
“Sisters United in Faith,” an interdenominational women’s event sponsored by the Women’s Ministry of Foundation Church, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Participant will have the opportunity to hear from different speakers about the life and ministry of Jesus, assemble Hope Boxes in service to the community, and experience opportunities for deeper discussion and fellowship.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. A free continental breakfast and lunch are included in the $30 ticket price. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/221567242475155.
Life Chain event
The 14th-annual Life Chain will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, in Temple.
Participants will gather at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street at 1:45 p.m. and the event will last from 2-3 p.m. Participants are advised to bring a hat and lawn chairs; ice water and signs will be furnished.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”. Those who attend also are welcome to bring their own signs.
Grief Share
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program. The 13-week series offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Sessions are offered at the church from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through Dec. 2. To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.