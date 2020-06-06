Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, is continuing with its outdoor services 7:30 p.m. Sundays (weather permitting) in the church’s parking lot. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
“You’re welcome to sit with your family and those whom you’ve come with. Limiting physical contact and social distancing continues to be requested by our public health officials and our leaders. Please come prepared as bathroom use will be limited. Masks are highly encouraged,” church officials said in a news release.
Additionally, church officials are planning two Sunday morning gatherings 9:30 a.m. June 14 and June 21. Church officials haven’t worked out the locations just yet, but encouraged the congregation to check social media and email lists for updates.
“We realize that the late start of our Sunday evening services have made it difficult for some of our families to come. We are hopeful that Sunday mornings will be a way to gather for those who are not able on Sunday evenings,” church officials said.
The same social distancing protocols will be in place for these gatherings as well. Bathrooms will be available during these services.
Church officials also said they are beginning to make preparations to gathering inside the building starting July 12.
“We are making plans and preparations that will hopefully allow us to meet within our facilities while following the protocols for safe meetings that are recommended by our public health officials. Please know that when we begin meeting inside our walls we will be making our best efforts to meet together while keeping each other safe.
We will communicate those guidelines during our outdoor and livestream gatherings in June. We are hopeful that these plans will be always done in ‘pursuit of what is good for one another and for all,’” church officials said in a news release.