King David wrote in Psalm 16, verse 6, “The lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; indeed, I have a beautiful inheritance.” The metaphor of lines used by the writer indicates a boundary established around a section of desirable land, a pleasant place to live. Ancient people greatly valued their secure homes and a pleasant living situation just as we do today.
But how do we cope when our comfortable lives are disrupted? The recent COVID-19 pandemic was a great upheaval. Normal routines were drastically changed. The virus affected countless families bringing isolation, serious illness, even death. For a time, the lines fell in a very different, unpleasant way. But I also discovered several helpful lines that appeared during the pandemic. The first related to shopping, the second to technology, and the third to social interaction during those strange days.
Before daybreak one July morning in 2020 I stood waiting in the food line far out in the Walmart parking lot on West Adams. Seniors were invited to come early on Tuesdays to shop for what they could find on the sparsely stocked shelves. I was grateful to discover enough basic items those days. Fortunately, as the supply chain gradually improved, food shopping normalized.
During the quarantine our Bible study class averaged 12 participants each Sunday morning. By using Zoom online, the class stayed connected, at least virtually. Another weekly internet experience was our live-streamed worship service. The pastor gave his sermon while facing an empty church sanctuary. Later, use of masks and spaced seating allowed parishioners to gather again as the pandemic subsided. Churches are still dealing with repercussions of the pandemic, but internet technology was a Godsend during the crisis.
Early in 2020, medical and political authorities began to establish guidelines to help arrest the rampant spread of the deadly virus. Masking, social distancing and vaccination campaigns resulted in gradual control of the virus. The pandemic still plagues many countries, but adherence to guidelines has helped reduce COVID-19’s worldwide impact. Society is moving toward a more pleasant place.
This summarizes my pandemic experience of shopping lines, online sessions, and ubiquitous guidelines. Certainly COVID-19 brought serious isolation and much loss worldwide.
But the disruption also caused many folks to slow down and reflect while trusting God and hoping for a brighter future. I trust you’ve been able to do the same.