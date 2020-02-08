Most of you have probably heard these lyrics in this popular song, “I’m gonna sing in the middle of the storm, louder and louder you’re gonna hear my praises roar!”
Praise is a powerful weapon that God has given us to defeat the enemy and to come through every storm or trial victoriously. It is important for us to understand exactly what happens in the invisible realm when we sing and praise God with our whole heart.
Offering up praise to our God brings the manifest presence of God in our midst. God inhabits the praises of His people (Psalm 22:3); and when His presence is manifested, He brings His liberating joy (Psalm 16:11), and mountain-moving power! (Psalm 97:5) God is magnified and blessed when we praise Him with our whole heart. “It is good to sing praises to our God; for it is pleasant, and praise is beautiful.” (Psalm 147:1)
Singing praise to the Lord not only honors and magnifies God, but there is a literal “Star Wars” effect that is released in the spiritual realm which will bring a victorious breakthrough in every trial, storm, or battle that we will ever encounter on this earth. There are two stories in the Bible that give us a “behind the scenes” account of the power of praise.
2 Chronicles 20:1-30 records the story of Jehoshaphat and the nation of Judah when they faced annihilation by a very great army. Jehoshaphat humbled himself and called on the Lord. The prophet, Jahaziel stood up and proclaimed, “Don’t be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is the Lord’s. Position yourselves, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord who is with you.” Jehoshaphat believed the word of the Lord and set the “praise choir” in front of the army as they went out to meet the enemy. “When they began to sing and to praise, the Lord set ambushes against the enemy and they were defeated.” The mighty angels of God were just waiting for the praises of God’s people to be lifted up so that they could engage in the battle. The power of praise enabled God’s angels to completely defeat the fallen angels of satan who initiated the battle to destroy God’s people.
Another powerful account of the power of praise is recorded in Acts 16:16-31 when Paul and Silas were beaten and thrown in prison for casting a demon out of a slave girl who was possessed with a spirit of divination. “At midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening. Suddenly there was an earthquake, the foundations of the prison were shaken; and immediately all the doors were opened and everyone’s chains were loosed.” The Philippian jailer cried out, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” They said, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved, you and your household.”
What actually happened “behind the scenes” when Paul and Silas praised the Lord? “In heaven, an angel, having a golden censer with much incense, offered it with the prayers of all the saints upon the golden altar. He filled it with fire from the altar and threw it to the earth. There were noises, thundering, lightning, and an earthquake!” (Revelation 8:3-5) I believe the earthquake in Philppi was the result of the praises that were lifted up by Paul and Silas! Instead of feeling sorry for themselves and complaining about their situation, they moved heaven, to move earth.
The power of praise is awesome and is a vital part of experiencing breakthrough for yourself and your loved ones! If you’re in the middle of a storm, start singing praises to God and watch the Lord bring great victory in your life!
“Shout unto God with a voice of triumph!” Jesus is Victor!