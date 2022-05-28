Popular gospel singers Jeff and Sheri Easter will return to Central Texas for a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple.
Crimson River Ministries Director Tony Watson stated that Jeff and Sheri are making their third appearance with Crimson River Ministries.
“We’ve been excited to bring Jeff and Sheri back to Temple,” said Tony Watson, director Crimson River Ministries, which sponsors the show.
“They are one of the few groups that feature several live instruments. Their unique style of combining testimony with Jeff’s humor, as well as their country-flavored gospel music, make them a favorite wherever they go,” Watson said.
For Jeff and Sheri, gospel music is genetically programmed into their DNA. As members of acclaimed musical families — Jeff’s father is one of the Easter Brothers and Sheri’s mother is a member of The Lewis Family — they grew up surrounded by the sound of people praising God through their musical gifts.
Jeff and Sheri Easter have been nominated for numerous Dove Awards and have won six. They’ve also received two career Grammy nominations.
“When we perform, we want people to leave a little different than when they came in,” Sheri Easter said. “We want them to have a great time smiling, laughing, crying and healing. We want them to know God loves them and that He is in control.”
Tickets are $25 for Artist Circle seating and $22 for General Admission seating and are available exclusively from Crimson River Ministries at their website – crimsonriverministries.com. For concert information, contact Tony Watson at tony@crimsonriverministries.com or 214-862-1069.