“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” —John 13:35 (NIV)
For those of us who confess Christ as Savior, this verse is a good reminder that you can be right in your stance on an issue but still be wrong before God because of how you treat your neighbor.
In other words, it’s not our beliefs that point to God, it’s God’s love put on display, through his people, that catches the world’s attention.
The trap that we can easily fall into is thinking that God cares more about what we believe than how we treat the least of these and one another. For many of us, God cares more if I am pro-this or anti-that but those are never adequate substitutes for the love of God taking on flesh, through us, and getting displayed to your neighbor.
Want people to know you are His disciple? Love your neighbor. If you need to know who your neighbor is, the answer will always be “yes”. Even that person? Yes. For the oppressor, that means humbling yourself to own the pain you’ve caused and seeking reconciliation. For the least of these, it’ll mean extending the same Grace that has been extended toward you. But, until we do that, no one will know Whose we are. Or, at least, not have an accurate representation of Whose we are.