Church dedication and celebration
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, which was damaged by a tornado, invites to public to celebrate the rebuilt church building during a dedication event at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 12395 FM 2843 near Salado.
The event will feature guest speakers, fellowship, food and a special concert by the family gospel group The Erwins.
St. John Lutheran Church Holy Week
St. John Lutheran Church has announced several services in honor of Holy Week.
Worship services are planned at 6 p.m. on April 6 for Maundy Thursday and April 7 for Good Friday.
On April 9, an Easter sunrise service will take place at 7 a.m. outside the church. Members of the church’s youth will serve their traditional breakfast at 8 a.m. on April 9 and following the meal, an Easter egg hunt will take place at 9:15 a.m. The Easter morning worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The church is located at 30650 State Highway 95 one mile north of Bartlett. For information call 254-527-3341.
Northside Church of Christ Easter events
Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St. in Temple, will hold an Easter egg hunt for children at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8.
The church will hold its Easter service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The public also is invited to the church’s Bible study preceding the Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
For information call 254-773-3531 or visit northsidetemple.org.
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church will celebrate the beginning of Holy Week on Palm Sunday, April 2, during the 10 a.m. worship service. Following the service, a barbecue lunch will be served in honor of Senior Minister Mike Snell’s three and a half years of ministry at the church. The Rev. Snell will be moving to another ministry position in North Little Rock, Ark. His last service at the church will be Sunday, April 16. The service and luncheon are open to the public.
The church also invites the public to attend a Bible study titled “Leadership Styles of Jesus as Found in the Bible” at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church parlor.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the church will hold a Maundy Thursday worship and communion service.
On Easter Sunday, members of the congregation will celebrate with a come and go brunch in Kress Hall with the worship celebration following at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Belton Bible Days revival
North Side Baptist Church will hold “Belton Bible Days,” a revival, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The event will include the sharing of scripture, music and fellowship. For information visit beltonbibledays.org.
Cross Church on Birdcreek activities
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, invites the public to attend its Easter service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. The service will include communion.
The church is now accepting donations for its upcoming garage sale fundraiser to be held May 4-6. Those who wish to donate items are asked to call or text Gayle at 254-718-2683 to schedule a drop off. Most items, including furniture, are welcome except for large appliances and clothes. Proceeds from the sale will help support the church’s ministry and youth programs.
Crossroads Church ‘Easter at the Expo’
Crossroads Church will hold “Easter at the Expo,” a special Easter service, at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The service will feature musical guest Brandon Heath. Childcare will be available for infants and pre-K only. The service is open to the public.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
