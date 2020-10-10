Polka Sunday service
First Presbyterian Church, 2500 Church St. in Belton, will hold a special service featuring polka music 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Guest musicians will be Mike Middleton and Clayton Capps. All music will be in waltz or polka style.
A take-out luncheon of brats and brotchen will be provided by the church. Those who attend the luncheon may take the food to-go or may dine in the pavilion of the church. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.
St. Luke Fest
St. Luke Catholic Church will hold its annual fall festival, St. Luke Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Activities will include a petting zoo, games, rides, bingo, a silent auction and food trucks. DJ Sammy G will provide music.
The Knights of Columbus No. 7197 will have funnel cakes, hot dogs and corn dogs available.
A prize drawing also will be held that features a 2020 Nissan Rogue grand prize. Tickets for the drawing are $20.
The event will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are asked to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Pearl Church of Christ homecoming
An event celebrating the 125th homecoming of the Pearl Church of Christ will take place 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the church at 6790 FM 183 in the Pearl community located west of Gatesville.
The event will feature a special service and a barbecue meal. Families attending the service will receive a Pearl Church of Christ 2021 directory. Plaques will be awarded to the youngest and oldest in attendance, the couple married the longest, and the longest distanced traveled.
Those who attend are asked to bring in any old photos they may have of the church. For information call 254-865-9282.
Life Chain date change
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th-annual Life Chain event has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 1.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The group will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the old Chick-fil-A location on South 31st Street in Temple. The event will end about 3 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.
