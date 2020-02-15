Parents and caregivers can learn practical skills to equip them for the tumultuous job of raising kids during a free workshop series Saturday, Feb. 29.
Pull Up a Chair: Conversations on Raising Great Kids will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. All adult attendees are free. Childcare will be offered for a fee and must be paid for ahead of time. Space is limited. Registration for the seminar can be completed at fumctemple.org.
Amanda Herridge, director of children’s programs at First United Methodist Church, said parents and caregivers will be given a schedule of the workshops at the beginning of the day. They can choose to attend four different classes throughout the day; two before lunch and two after.
“During the lunchtime, it’s open,” Herridge said. “We will have food trucks on campus and community resources where they can meet with different resources around Bell County that can benefit and reach out to strengthen families.”
She said the event will feature seven different experts presenting in different fields. Counselors will be talking about anxiety and the difference between regular anxiety and what needs to be addressed on a clinical basis. Educators will be discussing childhood educational milestones and what school administrators want you to know. A member of the United Methodist clergy will talk about tackling life’s hard questions. A trainer from STARRY Counseling will discuss trust based relational intervention basics, sensory sensitivities and nurturing parent styles.
Herridge, who is a foster parent with STARRY, said Texas requires a minimum standard of 20 continuing credits each year for foster parents.
“So we are also offering, with this event, four hours of free credits for foster parents,” she said. “It’s incredibly hard to find credits that are available in Bell County… and especially that are affordable.”
Herridge said they wanted to offer something free, but also accessible to everyone.
“And we wanted to also make it accessible to anybody of any religious affiliation.” she said. “We will be marking on the schedule which classes specifically have a Christian focus, and those that do not. So even though it is hosted in a church, we want to make sure it is open and accepting to anybody that would like to attend who just wants to strengthen their family. We want to make sure they feel welcome and accepted here as well.”