Temple Bible Church has announced that it is relaunching its morning ministries this Sunday for nursery, kids, youth, and college age students.
Nursery
The nursery will be open for the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Sunday morning. Those interested in using the nursery must register with kidcheck.com before checking in.
LaunchPad Kids
The church’s children’s ministry will meet at both 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The goal of the children’s ministry is to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children. Register at kidcheck.com for a faster check-in process.
Overflow Youth
Junior high and high school students will both meet at 11 a.m. in the Outback Sunday mornings. High school students will gather in the Garage and junior high students will meet in the Main Room.
College C-Life
The church’s college ministry will meet in the Commons in the Creekside building at 9:30 a.m. Students will be asked to sit with their travel group.
More information will be available on C-Life’s Instagram posts.
The church is located at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
Masks are required for those 5 years old and up.
For information visit https://templebiblechurch.org/.