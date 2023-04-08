UMHB Easter pageant

Jesus, portrayed by Nicholas McDaniel, lifts a dead child, portrayed by Sawyer Dodds, in the air as he performs during the annual Easter pageant Wednesday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. This scene depicted the extraordinary miracle when Jesus raised a lifeless child above his head toward heaven, then she dropped into his arms, once again full of life. Thousands of people turned out to see this year’s pageant, the university said in a news release. The student-led tradition chronicles moments from the Gospel story, including Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, Christ’s trial by Pontius Pilate, crucifixion, death, and resurrection.

 Photo courtesy of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

