St. John Lutheran Church
On Sunday, St. John Lutheran Church will hold an Easter sunrise service 7 a.m. outside the church. Members of the church’s youth will serve their traditional breakfast at 8 a.m. on Sunday and following the meal, an Easter egg hunt will take place at 9:15 a.m. The Easter morning worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The church is located at 30650 State Highway 95 one mile north of Bartlett. For information call 254-527-3341.
Northside Church of Christ
Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St. in Temple, will hold an Easter egg hunt for children at 10 a.m. today.
The church will hold its Easter service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The public also is invited to the church’s Bible study preceding the Easter service at 9:30 a.m.
For information call 254-773-3531 or visit northsidetemple.org.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church members are volunteering at Churches Touching Lives for Christ at 8 a.m. today to help distribute food items. Anyone who would like to assist the church is asked to meet at CTLC at 8 a.m. at 702 W. Ave. O in Temple.
On Easter Sunday, members of the congregation of First Christian Church will celebrate with a come and go brunch at 9 a.m. in Kress Hall with the worship celebration following at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Senior Minister Mike Snell will present the message with special music by David Perez-Guerra, the FCC Choir and the Praise Team, including vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, Jouper Mouring, and guitarists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen.
The church also invites the public to attend a Bible study titled “Leadership Styles of Jesus as Found in the Bible” at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church parlor.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Cross Church on Birdcreek
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, invites the public to attend its Easter service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The service will include communion.
Crossroads Church
Crossroads Church will hold “Easter at the Expo,” a special Easter service, at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The service will feature musical guest Brandon Heath. Childcare will be available for infants and pre-K only. The service is open to the public.
Belton First United Methodist Church
The congregation of Belton First United Methodist Church will hold an Easter Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the Overlook Pavilion located near Deadfish Grill on Lake Belton.
At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the church will hold a children’s Easter egg hunt. Participants will meet in the hall by the nursery and the children will be taken to the upstairs Sunday school rooms for the hunt, which also will include other fun activities. Parents may pick up their children by 10:30 a.m. in the hall by the nursery.
The traditional service will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday and brunch church worship will take place at 11 a.m.
Val Verde Baptist Church
Val Verde Baptist Church will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday under the tabernacle. Members of the congregation will have breakfast and fellowship after the sunrise service. There will be no regular service on Sunday so visitors may attend their own church’s service.
The service is open to the public.
The church is located on FM 2268 nine miles east of Holland and nine miles south of Rogers (via FM 437). For information call 254-541-6581 or email msalladay56@gmail.com.
County Line Baptist Church
County Line Baptist Church will hold an Easter Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m. under the tabernacle at 11503 County Line Road in Rogers.
A pancake breakfast and fellowship will follow the service in the fellowship hall. There will be no regular service on Sunday so visitors may attend their own church’s service.
For information call 254-541-6581 or email msalladay56@gmail.com.
Temple Bible Church
Temple Bible Church will hold Easter services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The church also will hold an Easter Sunday sunrise service at 7 a.m.
The church is located at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
The services are open to the public.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
