We are living in unprecedented times. Yes, there have been other national emergencies: wars, storms, polio and September 11th. Technological advances of communication and the internet have influenced how we send and receive information about our current COVID-19 crisis.
In some ways, life today is radically different than it was even a decade ago. As we learn new ways to navigate this uncharted territory with the pandemic, we face fundamental issues: What do we value in our lives? Where are our priorities?
We have been given an incredible blessing because we have been forced to slow down and to consider how we live. For some, life is busier than ever. “I’m slammed” is a common phrase that even I have been known to use these last few weeks.
Yet, amid the extra work of learning new ways to communicate, to work and to love in these fluid times, we have all gained a sense of space because we cannot go shopping, to sporting events or to see friends. Staying home and staying safe take away our options, but staying still allows us freedom from constant “busy-ness.” “Shelter in place” gives us time to consider our values, our purpose and our meaning.
Weeks ago, my husband and I watched the movie “Yesterday,” a lovely movie about a person named Jack who discovers that the world has never heard of the Beatles. As a songwriter and singer, Jack begins to perform the Beatles songs. It isn’t much of a spoiler — maybe a little one — to say that there is a point when fans tell Jack that they know he is plagiarizing the Beatles.
You may think that this changes the storyline, but not in the way you may think. Rather, audiences are thrilled to hear Jack playing beloved Beatles music.
Ahh, the importance of beauty in our world. Hearing “Hey Jude” may seem trivial, but music, art, nature, random acts of kindness, virtual hugs, phone calls to loved ones is are important today and always.
COVID-19 cannot take way these moments of beauty and evidence of God’s love in the world. These “sheltered” times give us time to appreciate what is really important and what is beautiful in God’s sight: “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” (Colossians 3:12-13)
When all is said and done, let there be beauty, and let us do our part.