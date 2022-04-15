Nearly 500 Bell County residents assembled for a Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday in Temple — a 5-mile walk that began at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, proceeded to St. Mary Catholic Church and ended at St. Luke Catholic Church.
“We haven’t done this in three years because of COVID-19, so we had hundreds and hundreds of people come out,” the Rev. John Guzaldo of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple told the Telegram. “It was exciting and a privilege to participate in because we got to suffer a little bit, too … and that brings us closer to (Christ’s) suffering. We carried the cross, got to be surrounded by like-minded people and were able to practice our faith together.”
Tim Olsen, a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, enjoyed that opportunity.
“The weather cooperated today with a little bit of overcast and a slight breeze so it was absolutely fantastic,” he said. “Good Friday is really important and we were able to bring together three parishes in Temple, as well as folks from other denominations, for this very special event. It’s walking with Christ just as he walked the Via Dolorosa.”
Olsen — who will be attending his parish’s Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30 p.m. today — noted how the Way of the Cross procession was a great demonstration of the Catholic and Christian presence in Temple.
“I’m sure some people at the intersections were saying, ‘Hurry up and get through the intersection,’ but it was really nice to have that Christian presence here,” he said.
Larry Lockhart, whose family attends services at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple, was among the many who were glad to see the Way of the Cross procession return.
“We’ve done it for at least seven years but we had to take a break when COVID shut everything down, so it was great to come out for a time of fellowship,” he said. “My son and wife are here with me and it was a very humbling experience. Today is a time of remembrance for what Jesus did for us.”
With Easter Sunday around the corner, Guzaldo encouraged residents to attend a local Mass.
“Easter is about the good news of Jesus Christ, but the passion of the Lord is about love and what love means, which is sacrifice,” he said. “Please come on out to Mass. Being Christians is who we are and we don’t leave that at the doorstep.”