Christ Episcopal Church will begin its 2020-2021 “Music to Help Others” concert series 4 p.m. Sunday with a program featuring J.S. Bach’s favorites.
The music will be performed by Leon W. Couch III, piano and organ; Sheryl Goodnight, flute; Gerald Nicholas, tenor; and Cristal O’Conner, soprano.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will take place as a livestream on Christ Church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/christchurchtx. The concert will benefit the charity Honduras Good Works, which assists Hondurans through medical mission trips, scholarship programs and microfinance for small business.
There is no charge to watch the concert, but donations can be made online or by mail.
Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in downtown Temple, sponsors an ongoing series of benefit concerts to raise money for community charities. So far, the church has raised thousands of dollars to help the homeless and other charities.