For local artist Laura Ann Cohn, faith is a key component in her work.
This emphasis on faith is prominent in her new series of pieces, Gospel Glass, which are fused glass birds held up by wooden stands with gospel messages on them. These new pieces differ from Cohn’s usual work, greeting cards with drawings of abstract birds on them.
While Cohn still creates greeting cards, she said she moved into fused glass at the end of last year due to supply chain issues.
“With COVID-19 and the supply chain issues, after Christmas there was an envelope shortage,” Cohn said. “I thought, gosh I am doing greeting cards and there are no envelopes that match and are available to buy, it could be months. I thought about what else I could do.”
Cohn said she started learning how to work with fused glass at the That Art Place studio in Belton after a friend told her that the birds she made would look good in stained glass.
While the creation of stained glass is intensive, Cohn said fused glass was easier to learn as a beginner and the studio offered classes.
So far, Cohn said she has only created about a dozen pieces due to the amount of time and effort she puts into each.
“It takes a long time and it is hours of standing, because there are hundreds of little pieces in there,” Cohn said. “It then goes into the kiln and that is where it fuses all into one piece.”
Cohn said her work with fused glass is both spiritual as well as personal.
The gathering of hundreds of broken glass fragments, and their fusion into one piece, is something Cohn said resonated with her. She said that, before becoming a Christian, she felt as if her life was a bunch of broken pieces.
Through Jesus, Cohn said, she feels as if she has been fused into one piece of glass from many.
“For me, any time that I am creating art I am spending time with God,” Cohn said. “I am fairly altered in fact. When I finish a bird, I have to take a step back and come back to the world before I get into my car and drive anywhere.”
Cohn said those who want to find her Gospel Glass pieces can either go to Wild Birds Unlimited nature shop in Temple, 3122 S. 31st St., or her website at lacbirds.com.