Taylor's Valley Baptist Church is hosting their first ever “hybrid” vacation Bible school this summer.
“You may be asking yourself what a hybrid VBS is. It is a VBS that has portions of it that are going to be online as well as portions that are going to be in person,” Heather Smith, the church’s children’s minister, said.
Smith, who released a video update to the church’s YouTube page, expressed her excitement for a program she describes as dynamic and effective.
“I am so excited and I am so thankful to be a part of a church that is willing to be creative, and to try something brand new for the goal of reaching our city and our area for Jesus,” she said. “So thank you for participating with us and caring so much about our kids. I know we will be blessed by this time.”
Families can pick up vacation bible school materials at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple. Materials will be distributed in the form of a drive-through kickoff.
Children will spend the following Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday learning music, participating in Bible studies, constructing crafts and playing games online. A “closing rally” will be held in person at the church on Wednesday for kids to participate together in a group setting.
“We will be having our closing rally here on campus and that will (allow) the kids to participate all together in a group. ... To sing the worship songs that they’ve been learning, to compete in memory verse challenges and to play games,” Smith said. “All of those in ways that are safe for them, but still allow them that group experience at VBS.”
Smith said families with further questions can reach her by phone at 254-939-0503 or by email at heather@tvbc.net.
Taylor's Valley Baptist Church also has a few other youth camps currently scheduled on their calendar this month: a youth camp at Highland Lakes Camp on Lake Travis, July 13-17; a children’s camp, July 24-25; and a pre-teen camp, July 29 through August 1.