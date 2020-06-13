Praise and prayer will fill the air in Temple on Sundays as Temple Bible Church is now offering multiple outdoor services. The church has been holding services in its parking lot 7:30 p.m. Sundays, but starting this Sunday, the church also will hold services at 9 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Church Pastor Chase Bowers said they reached out to Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, about using Wildcat Stadium for a morning service, and received approval.
“We love TISD,” Bowers said.
Church officials said they decided to offer morning services outdoors because they realized that the late start time of the evening service was difficult for some families. Church officials said they were hopeful that Sunday mornings will be a way to gather for those who are not able to make it to the Sunday evening services.
“We are going to meet, and we will sing, worship and pray together and learn to love our neighbors more,” Bowers said.
“I hope (the service at Wildcat Stadium) will be a blessing to our community. I think both with COVID-19 and quarantines going on, people are missing one another and are hurting as well. And in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Dean in Temple we have a community that I believe wants to come together. We believe reconciliation is only possible through Jesus Christ and we really believe that Jesus died not just to bring us to God but also to bring us together,” Bowers said.
Another morning service at Wildcat Stadium will take place 9 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
Parking at Wildcat Stadium may be a little tricky since there is road construction in the area.
“We are thankful to TISD for allowing us to rent their facilities even though there is limited parking and we realize this will not be optimal conditions. We will be using the visitor’s side of the stadium and practicing keeping each other safe by social distancing in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Attorney General,” pastor Danny Cunningham said.
“We will be using the paved parking areas just to the west of Edwards Academy and also the two areas just to the south of the athletic facilities. Additionally, we will be parking in the unpaved lot at the corner just north of W. Barton and east of N. 27th Street. We are asking those who are able to walk a little farther to park in the more remote spaces to allow for shorter distances for those who may not be able to park farther away,” Cunningham he said.
Those planning to attend the evening service in the church’s parking lot are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Bathroom use also will be limited for the parking lot services. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Wildcat Stadium is located at 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Temple Bible Church is located at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple. The church also offers a virtual service at 11 a.m. Sundays. For information visit templebiblechurch.org.