On a pleasant Sunday afternoon years ago in June, my wife and I were invited to a neighbor’s home for coffee. As we chatted, we could hear folks gathering at the condominium pavilion next door. Curiosity got the best of us, so we strolled over to discover what the occasion was. Much to our astonishment, 30 or more of our expat colleagues living in northern Brazil had prepared a surprise party that afternoon in honor of our silver wedding anniversary!
There was scripture readings, special music, prayers, funny stories, and serious moments. We enjoyed it all as we sat in our designated chairs in front of the group, appreciative of our friends’ kind recognition.
They even presented us with a special 250-page pictorial book, “The Amazon,” complete with personal notes and signatures of all who attended. What a celebration!
Through the years we have enjoyed many additional celebrations including more anniversaries, birthdays of family and friends, and school graduations. Last month we celebrated Mother’s Day. Sunday will be Father’s Day. And Thanksgiving and Christmas are always festive occasions.
Celebrations are important to all societies. The ancient Israelites were instructed to celebrate seven yearly feasts, expressions of their joy and gratefulness to God in an agrarian society (Leviticus 23:1-44). Jesus told the story of the lost son who came to his senses, repented, and returned home. Right away his father said, “Bring the fattened calf and kill it, and let us eat and celebrate.” (Luke 15:23) Jesus said there is joy in heaven over one sinner who repents. Think of that! A simultaneous celebration on earth and in heaven to celebrate a lost son who had returned to his father!
What have you enjoyed celebrating lately? Because of so much civil unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic downturn, many folks have little to celebrate these days. Yet, like the Jewish people of old, we can all celebrate the food, shelter and protection God has given us, and enjoy our friends again as more restrictions are lifted. As Christians, we can joyfully commemorate the Father’s forgiveness of our sins because of Jesus’ death on the Cross for us!
Our silver wedding anniversary observed in 1995 turned into gold when my wife and I celebrated 50 years of marriage last week! What a wonderful celebration of God’s love and care through the years! But even better is our ongoing celebration of God’s gracious salvation in Christ. Please join us in thanking God for His indescribable gift!