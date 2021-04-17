Students at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor love lending a helping hand.
On April 10, more than 100 Crusaders — consisting of students, faculty and staff members — had the opportunity to do just that during the Big Event.
The student-led event, which was organized by UMHB’s Baptist Student Ministry, saw UMHB volunteers go to 15 service locations throughout Bell County.
Paige Peugh, who helped organize the Big Event, said these service sites included Crossroads Church, Hope Pregnancy Center, Church Touching Lives for Christ, Un-Included Club, Ronald McDonald House, Belton Christian Youth Center, Summer’s Mill, and Belton Parks and Recreation.
The 21-year-old UMHB student was happy to report that the local organizations enjoyed the extra support provided.
“All of the feedback we’ve heard has been really encouraging,” Peugh said. “The (community) really appreciates the time that UMHB students take to go and serve.”
But Taylor Beltre, a fellow student organizer, emphasized how that willingness to serve extended past Saturday.
“To go help out the community has just been a blessing in itself … and (some students) went back out yesterday to help a lady with her yard; just because of how much they loved doing it,” Beltre, 21, said. “There’s something about serving people that really grows your heart, and we’re super blessed that God paved a path for the Big Event to happen this year.”
Daniel McAfee, UMHB’s Baptist Student Ministry director, was impressed with the leadership displayed by his students in an ever-changing COVID-19 climate.
“I am so proud of the committee of students who led this event,” he said. “They worked through multiple iterations of how to make this day a reality in the mindset of a COVID-19 world. They stuck it out with phenomenal attitudes, which was humbling to observe ... and we are so glad we could safely serve our community today and share the love of Jesus.”
However, Peugh emphasized how a hard-working attitude is easy when it’s something meaningful.
“Taylor and I are both nursing majors, so we both really love people a lot. Our hearts are just built to serve other people,” she said. “This is just a cool opportunity to give back to residents who are so kind to us.”