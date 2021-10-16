Hopewell Baptist pastor anniversary
The members of Hopewell Baptist Church in Whitehall will celebrate the Rev. Isaac Wilson Jr.’s 32 years of service with the church at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. Gary Tatum, pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Temple, will be the guest speaker.
Grandparenting Summit
Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple, will serve as a simulcast host for the “Legacy Grandparenting Summit” set for Oct. 21-22.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear from speakers from across eight different sessions, be encouraged through worship and gather with other grandparents who want to build their spiritual legacy.
For information visit https://legacycoalition.com/summit/. To register visit https://legacycoalition.brushfire.com/Legacy-Grandparent-Summit-Simulcast/464708.
Saint Stephen Catholic Church fall festival
Saint Stephen Catholic Church of Salado will hold a fall festival Sunday at Tenroc Ranch 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
A barbecue dinner and Mexican food will be served at 10:30 a.m. Games and live and silent auctions will take place starting at 1 p.m.
Calling area pastors
