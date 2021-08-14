Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church has been providing food to families experiencing hunger in the Temple area for 20 years.
The church’s congregation recently celebrated that milestone during three Sunday services.
“The founders had a calling over 20 years ago to establish a food pantry for members of Taylor’s Valley that needed assistance,” Dave Cohen, the food pantry’s director, said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the founders and early volunteers for accepting the calling to start the pantry ministry.”
They, Cohen said, are the “cornerstone” of the program today.
“The pantry that started two decades ago serving a half dozen or so clients served over 3,500 families last year,” Cohen said. “That was a 45 percent increase from the previous year of 2019. For the first six months of 2021, our volunteers served 1,830 families, which is 32 percent more than the same period last year.”
Cohen, who noted how that increase in need was partly spurred by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the food pantry at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church has its eyes set on growth — a necessity in order to reach even more families in Bell County.
“The pantry offered incredible service for more than two decades beyond what anyone could have imagined,” he said. “However, we currently operate out of three small buildings with only 848 square feet, which limits the number of clients we can efficiently serve.”
To assist in accommodating those families, Cohen said plans are in the works for a new food pantry facility.
“The increase in the number of clients and the aforementioned statistics have fueled our desire to expand the pantry operation,” he said. “Simply put, this ministry wants to put ‘more food’ in the hands of ‘more people’ to combat hunger in communities around us.”
Cohen thanked the “unwavering support” his community has shown for helping the food pantry reach the success it has found.
“A loyal core of volunteers have played a significant role in the execution phase,” he said. “Their commitment week after week, even in inclement weather, is inspiring. We salute you volunteers, past and present, for your selfless contributions.”
With approximately 70,000 people experiencing hunger in Bell County each day — according to the Central Texas Food Bank — Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church is seeking continued support from donors.
“Your continued financial support is absolutely essential for the operation and maintenance of this ministry,” Cohen said.
Clients in need of assistance can receive food from the pantry — which operates from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month for clients with last names beginning M-Z, and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month for clients with last names beginning A-L — twice a month, and must provide photo identification.
Access to the food pantry is located behind Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church at the intersection of North 31st Street and FM 93, according to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
“We pray (God) continues his watch over the pantry and provides us with wisdom and strength as we forge our way into the third decade,” Cohen said.