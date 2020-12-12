Mt. Zion Baptist Church Pastor and First Lady celebration
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, will honor Pastor Charles Maze and celebrate his birthday and hold a Christmas celebration honoring Dr. E. Edward Maze and First Lady Charlotte Maze at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Edward Ross, pastor of Abundant Love Fellowship of Waco, will be the guest speaker.
Cedar Valley Baptist Church
The gospel quartet Amazed will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The church’s usual gospel singing sessions have been postponed until Dec. 31.
St. Paul UMC virtual
Christmas concert
St. Paul United Methodist Church in Temple will hold a virtual Christmas concert that will be available starting Monday.
“We would love to have everyone come to the church and enjoy the concert live, but that is not possible this year. We wanted to share Christmas memories and decided the safest way to do so would be via the internet. This way you can watch, listen and even sing along at a time that works for you,” said Choir Director Robert Thompson.
The concert was recorded by a group of singers and musicians from the church and from El Divino Salvador Spanish United Methodist Church in Temple.
To stream the concert visit www.stpaulchurchtemple.org. The concert also will be available on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“The music is traditional Christmas and Advent hymns that many people will be familiar with,” said Jane Ann Krupp, church organist. “We hope everyone will enjoy the music and make it part of their holiday celebration.”
‘Energize’ children’s program
The children’s ministry at First United Methodist Church in Belton will hold “Energize,” a weekly fellowship and Bible study event for elementary aged children 5:30-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening through Dec. 16.
The event will take place in the fellowship hall. Those who attend may bring their own dinner to enjoy during fellowship time.
The church is located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton.
