‘Music to Help Others’
“Music to Help Others,” part of Christ Episcopal Church’s ongoing music ministry to help local charities, will feature a concert to celebrate Black History Month and to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. The concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, and also livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/christchurchtx/.
The concert was moved to 2 p.m. so that attendees can come early and participate in a blood drive in honor of Amalie Meehan. The blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit BSWBlood.com and click the “schedule an appointment” option. From there, select the Feb. 6 – Amalie M. drive and choose a time.
The concert will benefit the Un-Included Club, a nonprofit organization that provides literacy, urban agriculture and leadership programs to the underserved youth in the community.
Donations will be accepted at the door and online.
C.A.R.E. meeting
Pastors, church members, organizations and area residents are invited to the next C.A.R.E. Leadership Network gathering 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4234 E. Business 190 in Temple.
The meeting will include prayer, breakfast and sharing of ministry work and needs.
Church opening event
Christ Community Church, located at 111 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, will celebrate the opening of the church’s new building from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the church.
Those who would like to attend the event, which will include lunch, area asked to RSVP by Monday via email to office@christ.community.
Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a grief share program.
The program is designed to offer help and encouragement to those who have experienced the death of a loved one.
The church will offer the Grief Share sessions from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 15.
To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
