This past Sunday Temple Bible Church relaunched its children’s ministry program.
After shutting down on-campus services in 2020 because of the coronavirus, the church at 3205 Oakview Drive resumed Sunday morning worship services in August — with precautionary measures in place.
Chase Bowers, lead teaching pastor, said last Sunday was the first time since March 2020 the church has had nursery through college students meeting at the church on a Sunday morning. The planned relaunch date was Feb. 21, but the aftermath of the winter storm pushed it back a week.
Previous to this, he said, high school and junior high school students have been meeting on Wednesday nights. And the church had a few programs for the younger children in the fall, but gave it up.
“We were really excited to gather, to all worship Jesus together in person,” Bowers said. “Our turnout was great. We had to use some overflow space in one of our hours. The other hour was full.”
Everyone got temperature checks and maintained social distancing, he said. Masks were required from age 5 and up.
“I think the isolation of the pandemic has taught everyone that we were made to be together, that we were made for community,” he said. “So if there’s anyone out there who is looking for a place to belong to find a sense of community, we would welcome them to become a part of us.”
The next big event for the church and the children’s ministry will be “celebrating Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said.
Dave Tate, high school pastor, said about 120 high school and junior high students came to the relaunch, meeting in the same building but in separate rooms.
“A lot of the kids I haven’t seen them since last year,” he said.
Not as many of the students have been coming to the general worship service as he had expected, he said. For many of them, this was their first time back on campus.
“It went about as smooth as it could,” Tate said of the relaunch. “We have a digital checking system. We have name tags, because we can’t see their face.”
The leaders asked the students such questions as: “Who had power out for the longest? Who had no water for the longest? Who hosted the most people?”
One family had 19 people, he said.
The students have a musical worship service and then a 20-25 minute message from the Bible, he said. Due to the virus, the leaders changed the format of the application session.
Usually, the students sit at tables and discuss the lesson they just heard, he said. This time, he invited two leaders onstage and questioned them about the lesson.
“It seemed very positive,” Tate said.
In the summer, when the students did a couple of outreaches, he said, it was awkward wearing masks.
“I think having to wear masks at school has normalized it,” he said. “I think kids are more themselves.”
He felt there was warmth in the students talking to each other and the leaders, he said.
Casey Burke, the church’s family and children’s ministry pastor, has about 50 workers helping him with a large number of children from birth through the fourth grade. They met Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m., and divided the program between rally time, small group time and missions focus time.
The goal is to engage as many kids as possible, and yet keep them socially distanced and safe, he said.
“Hearing kids recite memory verses, hearing kids name the books of the Bible, and seeing kids mix with other kids was a great thing,” he said.
“Who is this guy?” was Sunday’s theme.
“This is the disciples trying to figure out who Jesus is,” he said. “Is he a trickster? Is he crazy? Or is he Lord?”
The lesson featured Jesus calming the storm, Burke said, which put the disciples in fear and awe.
“We are constantly trying to shepherd our kids better by getting them in smaller groups, because we deeply want our kids to have a voice, because they want to know and be known,” he said.
During the COVID-19 break, he said, the leaders had time to analyze their program.
“We got to examine what’s really important when ministering to kids,” he said. “A lot of time we focus on keeping them entertained or occupied when really what they want is to be heard and understood and encouraged. And I have an incredible, flexible, hilarious time.”
Danny Cunningham, the church’s executive pastor, commended the volunteers who saw to everyone’s safety.
“It was just a really good weekend,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to when the full burden of the virus will be lifted. We’re continuing to pray for those affected by the virus. We’re trying to navigate these days of this pandemic and be a good witness in the community.”