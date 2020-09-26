Bill Phillips moved to Temple last year and immediately got involved with the Belton Senior Activity Center.
The 71-year-old played games, met new friends and enjoyed the center’s entertainment. That all came to a stop in March.
The Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., closed as a precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the center.
“But when the virus started shutting down a lot of gatherings — especially those for seniors — all that went away so the center for activity was no more,” Phillips said.
Now, more than six months later, Phillips has organized an event to fill the void caused by the senior center’s shutter. He is throwing a free concert called Faith Fest 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
“I got the idea just to do an outdoor venue to bring some of the entertainment in that they couldn’t access there at the center,” he said of the inaugural Faith Fest.
Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at the outdoor event.
“We just put together this event for the benefit for the seniors and anybody else who wants to come,” Phillips said. “There are probably a lot of people who’ve never gone to the activity center who still like music.”
The four-hour event will feature music from a variety of people and groups. The headliner, Phillips said, is the Rev. Jim Gill, a Houston pastor and musician.
Gill plays popular songs from the 1960s and 1970s and puts his own spin on them, the Faith Fest organizer said.
“In some cases it’s fairly evangelical and in some cases it’s more about morals, values and virtues. They’re very pleasant and encouraging songs,” Phillips said.
Other musicians expected to perform include the country group the Good Ole Boys and Waco-based Christian singer Dorshan. Phillips said he has asked area churches to participate and perform during the concert.
While Faith Fest is free, Phillips said he is asking attendees to donate to the Belton Senior Activity Center.
“It’s called Faith Fest because we are celebrating faith, but we are also having faith that the festival is going to be fun and enjoyable,” he said. “It’s kind of a double meaning.”