About 60 people spent two hours last weekend learning about how they can help children from other countries through Operation Christmas Child.
“We’re pleasantly surprised that so many came,” Laurie Bailey, a Mid-Texas volunteer with Immanuel Baptist Church, said.
The meeting at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple included a talk by Buon Thorn from Cambodia. She shared how getting a shoebox through this program showed her how important it was to have God in her life.
In those shoeboxes are gifts to be sent to children in less fortunate parts of the world, Bailey explained.
Instructions on packaging were given, and it was explained how the Samaritan’s Purse program makes it very simple for groups to participate. Inserts are available that can be put in church bulletins, Bailey said.
A countdown event will be held in the near future.
The goal of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple and the six counties involved with them in Operation Christmas Child is for the ministry to send 16,677 boxes into the country they are assigned. Operation Christmas Child goes into 160 countries.
For more information visit www.samaritanspurse.org.