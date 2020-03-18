With everything in a flux because of concerns regarding COVID-19 and many being all consumed with trying figure out the next step, some of the needs of the more vulnerable residents may be falling through the cracks.
Tonya Croft, executive director of Belton-based Hilltop Recovery Ministries, has decided to step forward and offer assistance to other agencies who may be dealing with the health and safety of their clients and staff.
“We’re a relatively small agency and haven’t been hit as hard as some of the larger organizations that have staff who have to work around new schedules, now that businesses are closed and schools are on extended spring breaks,” she said. “We would like to offer our assistance to the larger organizations.”
Croft said Hilltop Recovery Ministries can assist agencies in getting hygiene kits and sacked meals to their clients; help clients get to the grocery store for food and pharmacies for medication and get lunches to children who aren’t receiving the supplemental meals.
“Referrals for assistance don’t need to come from an agency, people can just call and we will try to help,” Croft said.
Croft said she and volunteer Lois Knox will be responding to the requests for aid.
“They can just call us directly,” she said.
Normally, Hilltop Recovery Ministries works with young women, ages 18-25.
“We’ll assist anyone in the community as needed to get through this difficult time,” Croft said. “Where ever some needs help, we want to step in to ease the burdens on the agencies and those who require help.”
The Ministry will continue its drop-in sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Impact Temple Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
“We’re doing groups and life skill lessons and the clients can do laundry or take a shower if they want.,” she said. “They can receive a couple of meals while there.”
The ministry is doing what it can, Croft said.
Hilltop Recovery, a faith-based non-profit, was founded in 2012 in Kaufman, and was created to be a refuge for women from all crises, including addiction. Hilltop originally served as a resource center and restoration home.
Croft said the plan is to open the program up to work with sex trafficking survivors, as well as women facing homelessness, addiction recovery, mental health battles and other similar challenges.
For information or requests, call 254-239-7623 or email hilltoprecoveryministries@gmail.com.