“For God (the Father) so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus Christ), that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
We celebrated Father’s Day last Sunday, honoring our earthly fathers, but how much more should we honor our Heavenly Father? His love is the most powerful, liberating force in the universe; and that “love was demonstrated toward us, in that when we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8) We, as Christians, know that God loves us, because the Bible says so; but do we really “know” in our hearts the true depth of His love? When we know experientially the power of the Father’s love, we will experience great faith and a life of blessing, peace, and joy.
The Apostle John said, “Behold, what manner of love the Father has bestowed upon us, that we should be called the children of God?” (1 John 3:1) Again he said, “There is no fear in love, perfect love casts out fear...he who fears is not made perfect in love.” (1 John 4:18)
The Parable of the Prodigal Son was told by Jesus in the presence of tax collectors, sinners, and the Pharisees, to reveal the awesome love of the Father. (Religious people rarely can comprehend God’s love because they are too busy judging everyone else and need to get the 2x4 out of their eye.)
Luke 15:11-32 – A certain man had two sons, the younger one demanded his inheritance, and could not wait until his father was dead. (In other words, he was saying, “Dad, I wish you were dead!”) The father gave him his portion, and he went to a far country and wasted his money and his life. (I think we all know someone who has been there; or is still there.) After many days, that rebellious son returned home from the pigsty, broken and in despair. The father, who continually yearned for his son, looked up one day and he saw his son afar off, coming back home. The jubilant father ran to his son, embraced him with such love and compassion that he did not care how filthy and smelly he was. The father didn’t even remind him of his sin or his wasteful life, but called to his servants, “bring out the best robe (of righteousness) and put it on him; the signet ring (of authority); and sandals (of sonship) on his feet. And bring the fatted calf (covenant meal), kill it, and let us eat and be merry. This my son was dead and is alive; he was lost and is found!”
Our Father, who is in heaven loves us so much that He freely forgives us and does not remind us how sinful we were but embraces us with such great love that we are now sons and daughters of our “Abba, Father!” Some of you reading this article may have sons and /or daughters that are “prodigal”, wasting their lives apart from the Father, and you are praying for them to experience the love of the Father. Be encouraged, God’s love is much greater than their rebellion, and has them in the palm of His hand. Jesus said, “My Father, who gave them to Me, is greater than all, and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand.” (John 10:29)
Ponder this question: “When was the fatted calf prepared for the return of the prodigal son? It takes a while to fatten up a calf, so I believe the father began to prepare the fatted calf the day his son left!
The Prodigals are coming home! You have His Word on that! (Isaiah 43:5-7; Isaiah 54:13; Isaiah 60:4; Jeremiah 31:16,17)
God is faithful; and when “we know and believe the love that He has for us”, we will rest in His love, and believe Him for miraculous answers to our prayers! “Love never fails!”
“Nothing shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Jesus Christ our Lord!” (Romans 8:39)