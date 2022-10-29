Impact Church women’s conference
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold its first women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
“Come join us as we glorify our Lord with praise, prayer and fellowship,” the church said in a post on social media.
Lunch and childcare will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.
Member recognition service at First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, will hold a member recognition service and lunch at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The church will recognize members from 1937 to present. A worship service will take place at 10 a.m. with music by guest pianist Dr. Michelle Schumann and the FCC Praise Band. The message will be given by Senior Minister Mike Snell.
A taco soup lunch will be served after the service. For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Lord’s Acre at Little River United Methodist Church
Little River United Methodist Church will celebrate its annual Lord’s Acre event 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Activities will include a turkey and dressing dinner, bake sale, crafts sale, silent auction and children’s activities. The meal costs $15 per plate.
The event is open to the public. The church is located at 104 N. Kinds Trail in Little River-Academy.
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Childmas Child, which provides gifts to children in need around the world, has announced drop-off locations and hours of operation for shoebox gifts. Each shoebox is filled with school supplies, toys and hygiene items.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will serve as a drop-off point from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-16; from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17; from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18; from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20; and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple also will serve as a drop off point. Shoebox gifts will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14-18; from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit www.samaritanspurse.org and select the link under the “What We Do” option at the top of the website.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.
First Christian Church Bible study
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, is starting an eight-week Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Senior Minister Mike Snell will lead the study on Paul’s personal letters. This study includes Philemon, First and Second Timothy, and Titus.
The study into these letters typically focus more on practical messages than theology, including messages about church leadership in the Pastoral Epistles (1st and 2nd Timothy & Titus).
The Bible study is open to the public. For information contact the church office at 254-770-8905.
